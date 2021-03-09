Menu

LARC’S Acadian Village to host Spring Craft Fair

Acadian Village
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 13:22:11-05

LAFAYETTE, La. - LARC’s Acadian Village will host a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, March 27 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

The craft fair will feature vendors from across Acadiana. Items available for purchase range from original artwork to household goods.

Families invited to take photos with the Easter Bunny. A children’s Easter egg hunt will also take place. Children will search the grounds for the elusive golden egg. Admission is $4 for those 10 and older. Tickets can be purchased online via townplanner.com or at the door. Masks must be worn while paying entry and undergoing temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will be denied entry.

The spacious grounds will provide ample room for social distancing.

