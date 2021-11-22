LARC's Acadian Village announces December opening

LAFAYETTE — LARC's Acadian Village will be opening the first week of December.

LARC announced that they will host its 41st annual Christmas festival fundraiser, Noel Acadien au Village, from December 3– December 23rd to benefit persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The 21 Nights of half a million lights will have live nightly entertainment, food, and 10 acres lit up with animations and beautiful displays.

Visitors will also be able to take a picture with Santa and enjoy hot chocolate.

All proceeds, they say, will benefit the special needs clients of LARC. Money will help to generate funding for client development programs and quality of life type services.

Tickets can be purchased at Acadiana Shop Rite stores for $8.00, or get tickets online at www.lafayettelarc.org, LARC , Noel Acadien and Acadian Village Facebook pages for $9 + fee, or at the gate for $10.

Gates will open at 5:30 and close at 9:00 pm and runs Dec 3-23 nightly (weather permitting)

For more information about Noel Acadien au Village, please call 337-706-8759 or visit our website at www.acadianvillage.org.

