List: Christmas parades and events in Acadiana

Acadia Parish

December 2

The Crowley Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 2 at 6 pm in downtown Crowley.

Evangeline Parish

No events added yet

Iberia Parish

December 4

Christmas in the Village will be held on December 4 from 5 pm - 10 pm at Loreauville Town Hall on Main St. Loreauville by St. Joseph Catholic Church. 6 pm - event begins (hang ornaments). 6:30 pm - Santa arrives. 7 pm - Lighting of the tree. Live music. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Jefferson Davis Parish

No events added yet

Lafayette Parish

December 16 - December 29

Moncus Park kicks off its opening season with a holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park. The 12-night seasonal event will take place from Thursday, December 16 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Along with live music, the event will feature a wide variety of fun and activities for the whole family including six separate kid’s activities per night, a visit from Santa, a Christmas Market and General Store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors, specialty cocktails and beverages, and so much more.

Live entertainment will take place each night with performances varying from 30 minutes to more than two hours in length featuring local school and church choirs and regional performers.

In lieu of a live performance, on Sunday, December 19, the event will feature the holiday classic film, Elf, on the big screen.

Event Lineup:

Thurs, 12/16, 7:00 PM Comeaux High School Choir, 8:00 PM Walter Wolfman Washington

Fri, 12/17, 7:00 PM North Vermilion High School Choir, 8:00 PM Souled Out

Sat, 12/18, 7:00 PM Choir, 8:00 PM Wayne Toups

Sun, 12/19, 7:00 PM ELF (movie night)

Mon, 12/20, 7:00 PM Corale Des Amis, 8:00 PM Blue Monday Allstars w/Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez

Tues, 12/21, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Dyer Country

Wed, 12/22, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Josh Leblanc + Nicki Needham

Thurs, 12/23, 7:00 PM Caroling w/Dave Trainer, 8:00 PM The Good Dudes

Sun, 12/26, 7:30 PM Chubby Carrier

Mon, 12/27, 7:30 PM Kelli Jones + The Lindas

Tue, 12/28, 7:30 PM Ray Boudreaux

Wed, 12/29, 7:30 PM Rebirth Brass Band

Prepaid ticket prices are $10 per person and can be purchased online. Tickets at the door will be $15 and can be paid by cash or with credit card. Additional ticketing options include Family Passes that include tickets for five and close parking for $55 and VIP tickets that include access for two to our VIP tent, four complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150. Family passes and VIP tickets must be purchased in advance. General admission ticket purchases include free parking at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park. To purchase your ticket or learn more about Christmas in the Park visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

December 4

Annual Carencro Country Christmas, Dec. 4, 2021, sponsored by Carencro Business Association. The event is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue, and features arts & crafts, food, choirs and holiday entertainment.

December 5

Sonic Christmas parade is set for December 5, 2021. The parade will roll at 1 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

December 16

Eunice will have a parade of lights as they light up downtown on December 16th at 6 pm. Nonprofits, businesses, civic groups, interest groups and more are invited to participate in this evening, lighted parade that will draw locals into the streets of historic, charming Eunice.

St. Martin Parish

No events added yet

St. Mary Parish

November 21

The lighting of Christmas tree at Morey Park in Patterson at 4 pm. Santa arrives at 5:40 pm.

November 25

Thanskgiving, November 25 at 6:00 pm The annual shrimp boat lighting located on Brashear Ave. in Morgan City.

November 25

Annual Berwick Lighthouse Christmas Lighting will be held at 6 pm. Meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

November 27

Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market is a holiday market with crafts, food, and more. It will be held from 11 am to 4 pm under the Hwy. 90 Bridge in Morgan City.

November 28

Gulf State Wrestling will host a fundraiser, Season's Beating Wrestling, for Toys for Tots at the Morgan City Auditorium. Doors open, 2:30 pm, the bell rings at 3:30 pm.

December 4

Christmas Movie Night will be held at the Berwick Civic Center on December 4 at 6 pm. Santa Claus will be there and a movie with food, drinks, and gifts.

The 2021 Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Lamplighter Ceremony will be held on December 4 with a lineup at 5 pm and the parade will begin at 6 pm at the corner of Jackson and Main streets and ending at Courthouse Square with the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Christmas Bike Run in Patterson. Light up your bike. It begins and ends at Morey Park. Begins at 6 pm.

December 6

Tri-City Youth Theatre Christmas performance of Rudolf Rides Again Children's Play will be held at 6:30 pm at the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City.

December 7

Marine Corps Band Toys for Tots Christmas Concert with free admission (new unwrapped toy appreciated) will be held at 7 pm at the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City.

December 11

Patterson Christmas Home Tour and Lower Atchafalaya Christmas Boat Parade in Patterson will be held 6 p.m. at Morey Park in Patterson.

December 12

City of Patterson pet Christmas Parade will be held December 12 at 12 pm with lineup at 11 am at Main Street in Patterson.

Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill Annual Christmas Tree Festival will hold an open house for visitors to view the variety of decorated trees, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Museum in Patterson at Kemper Williams Park. Free admission and refreshments.

City of Patterson Annual Christmas Street Parade will be held at 2 p.m. down Hwy. 182 Main Street in Patterson. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.

Vermilion Parish

No events added yet

