Lafayette's Mardi Gras Association says Mardi Gras is coming back to Lafayette in 2022

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association says that Mardi Gras will be back in Lafayette for 2022.

According to the association, they are making plans to roll with their full complement of parades, and are in the planning stages of adding a Friday night parade that would honor the medical heroes that have helped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Mardi Gras line up is as follows:

Friday, February 25, 2022

• Kick-off Parade honoring COVID Heroes, TBD

Saturday, February 26, 2022

• "Children's" Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m. (featuring Krewe d’Amusement, Krewe of Camelot, Krewe des Jeunes Amis, Krewe of Oberon, Krewe of Troubadours, and Krewe of Versaille)

• Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, February 28, 2022

• Monday Night Parade Honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXI, Lafayette, 6:00 p.m. (featuring Krewe of Apollo, Krewe d’Argent , Krewe of Attakapas, Krewe of Bon Amis, Krewe of Karencro, Krewe of Olympus, Krewe de Rendevous, Krewe de St. Martin, Krewe of Triton, Krewe of Troubadours, Krewe of Victoria, Krewe of Xanadu)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

• King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 a.m.

• Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 p.m.

• Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:30 p.m.

• City Ball, Lafayette, 8:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Association announced the return of Le Festival de Mardi Gras á Lafayette.

The Festival will run from Friday, February 25th through March 1, 2022. It will feature a new carnival with a new, more convenient, and spacious layout. They also announced entertainment featuring Wayne Toups, The Chee-Weez.

Earlier this month , KATC spoke with other Krewes looking forward to bringing Mardi Gras back in 2022.

See that story here

