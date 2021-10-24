Lafayette's Hub City Farmers Market welcomes 8-year-old business owner

Lafayette's Hub City Farmers Market is welcoming a new business called 'Izzy’s Sweet Place.' owned by eight-year-old, Isabella Argenal.

You may see some kids these days playing outside, watching t.v., or playing video games.

Well Argenal owns her own business.

“She took the initiative, she talked to one of the vendors here and was like “What do I have to do to start a booth and what do I need? We've been planning for months. She's been talking to people trying to get help getting it started and she’s been working hard.”Isabella's mother, Terri Argenal said.

She says baking is something she’s always loved to do. Along with eating brownies and enjoying a nice warm cup of hot cocoa.

But, what inspired her to start her own business was her love for making people happy.

“I have m & m brownies, Reese's brownies, mint, pumpkin, and regular,” Izzy’s Sweet Place owner, Isabel Argenal, said. She also sales Hot cocoa and a variety a other delicious treats.

The Argenals are frequent shoppers at the market. Isabella’s drive and passion for baking pushed her to participate.

Lafayette Hub City Farmers Market host’s vendors with a variety of products from vegetables, wooden furniture, and even live entertainment.

We spoke to some at the market who say seeing Argenal pursue her passion is inspiring.

“I’ve seen her at the market before and she comes and she checks out the market and she wanted to do it herself and I was like wow that’s so great, super cute, I was excited,” Wilimena’s Backyard Nursery owner, Camila Correa, said.

“It’s impressive, she put it all together, she’s been doing the product, and she’s been thinking and the mom came to help her but she had the idea and everything so I think that’s amazing,” Worms Lady Recycles owner, Taylor Lyons said,

Isabella says she encourages more kids to step out and do the same.

“I figure at eight if she’s this ambitious, she’ll be pretty successful when she’s older,” Terri Argenal said.

Isabella says she’s looking forward to seeing her business grow and continue to put smiles on the faces of others.

