Lafayette woman indicted for involvement in September slaying

A Lafayette woman was indicted Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a September 2021 slaying of a Lafayette man.

A grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Celia Anne Derousselle in connection with the September 17, 2022 death of 36-year-old Christopher Williams. Derouselle was indicted on charges of Principal to Second Degree Murder, Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder and Conspiracy to commit Possession of Schedule I.

The incident happened on Seafood Lane on September 17 at about 1:20 a.m. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the area by a report of a car crash, and while they were on their way they got another call about a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, Williams, 36, dead of gunshot wounds.

In January, the grand jury indicted three people in three separate indictments: Cartel Derouselle, 17; Brian Derouselle, 34; and Lason Ellis Edmond, 20.

Cartel Derouselle is accused of the second-degree murder of Williams, and attempted second-degree murder of another person. He's also accused of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Brian Derouselle is accused of principal to the second-degree murder of Williams, principal to the attempted second-degree murder of another person, and felony obstruction of justice.

Edmon is accused of the second-degree murder of Williams.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel