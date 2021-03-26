Lafayette woman gives back to community through homemade meals

An Acadiana woman is once again sharing the love through homemade meals donated to the community.

Wanda Clemons, founder and CEO of non-profit Wanda's Blessings, has cooked several times over the past three years for those who are in need in the Acadiana area. She decided to continue the good deeds Thursday by giving out meals in the old Shoney's parking lot on NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

On the menu was red beans and ham, along with a side of fruit and a drink.

Clemons said she and other volunteers handed out more than 40 meals to people who walked up, including some in the area who were homeless.

She explained that she was one of eight children that her mother raised and "it was hard." Now, she's giving back to the community and hopes that those she helps feel the love and kindness she's trying to share.

"It makes me feel wonderful. God deserves all the glory," she added.

Wanda's Blessings will be holding an Easter basket giveaway for children on April 3, also in the parking lot of the old Shoney's, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Children must be present to receive a basket.

Clemons also invites the community to visit her snack stand, Wanda's Kitchen, at 207 Odile St. off East Alexander. All proceeds from the stand go into Clemons' efforts to help those who are less fortunate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel