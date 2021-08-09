Lafayette woman dies in Johnston Street crash

A Lafayette woman has died following a Sunday evening crash, police say.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Johnston Street on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. They found that a vehicle traveling south tried to turn into a private parking lot when it was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the turning vehicle, Toni Garner, 44, was transported to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries, and is listed in stable condition, police say.

Toxicology results are pending at this time. The investigation into the accident is being led by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

