Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette woman dies in Johnston Street crash

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
Courtesy MGN Online
Fatal Crash
Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 16:11:22-04

A Lafayette woman has died following a Sunday evening crash, police say.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Johnston Street on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. They found that a vehicle traveling south tried to turn into a private parking lot when it was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the turning vehicle, Toni Garner, 44, was transported to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries, and is listed in stable condition, police say.

Toxicology results are pending at this time. The investigation into the accident is being led by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.