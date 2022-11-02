Lafayette will host new garbage and recycling company

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) is expected to provide garbage and recycling services for Lafayette and unincorporated areas next year.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), this is the first time the public has been a part of a bidding process to select a new company for these services that are expected to begin on November 1, 2023.

Lafayette Parish Councilman, Joshua Carlson said the bidding process was extensive and numerous factors were taken into consideration.

"Price was a factor, recycling was a factor," Carlson said. "It was a number of different factors that played into what scores were given to different bidders."

City Councilman, Patrick Lewis says taxpayers can expect to see a decrease in their garbage bills, once AWS begins their contract.

"They were the lowest bidder," Lewis said. "Their rates are lower, so the customers will have a lower rate of garbage and that's a big plus."

Chris Schouest, Managing Member of AWS said the company is likely to change bin colors too.

"We’re pretty confident that the garbage can is going to be a black can with a red lid and the recycle is going to be an all-green can," Schouest said.

Schouest said every resident can expect new, 95-gallon waste and recycling bins next year.

Vice President of AWS, Bradley McDonald said the company will also incorporate innovative trucks for servicing the community.

"It will be upwards of 30, new collection vehicles are going to be outfitted with the most up-to-date technology in terms of routing software and we’re excited about the new equipment coming in," McDonald said.

According to LCG, under the new contract, city residents can expect a monthly payment of $28.68 per month and residents in the unincorporated parish can expect a garbage bill of $29.67 monthly.

Residents will also be encouraged to place tires on the curbside for collection on "bulky day," beginning November 2023.

