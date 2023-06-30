Lafayette veteran planning a parade for Veteran's Day

A Lafayette veteran is planning a Veterans Day Parade for this fall.

Lafayette native and retired Sgt. Major Anazia Andrus-Sam is heading up efforts to hold the parade, planned for November 11.

"The sacrifices and bravery displayed by our military veterans should never go unnoticed," said Andrus-Sam. "They have dedicated their lives to serving our country, and it's time we show them our deep gratitude. I invite everyone in Lafayette and surrounding areas to come out and join us in celebrating these exceptional men and women."

After retiring and returning home to Lafayette in 2020, Andrus-Sam discovered that Lafayette lacked a dedicated celebration on Veterans Day to honor local heroes. Determined to fill this void, she took the initiative and successfully organized a drive-by veterans parade for the past three years.

The inaugural Veterans Parade is planned for Veterans Day, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The parade route will pass down Jefferson Street, Johnston Street, and Garfield Street and ending at Parc International with a jamboree.

All veterans in the Acadiana area are invited to register to ride in the parade and are welcome to attend to the jamboree at Parc International following the parade for food, fun, and veteran resources. Additional events will also be held at Cité des Arts after. More information to come.

To register to ride in the parade, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-parade-and-celebration-tickets-666909633667.

Andrus-Sam and her team are also seeking participation from veteran organizations for the jamboree. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring or contributing to the event in any way possible can to contact Andrus-Sam at Lftveteransassistingothers@gmail.com.