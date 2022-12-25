Lafayette Utilities System Issues a Boil Water Advisory

Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of I-10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.

Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep or rinsing food.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

If you suspect a leak, try to identify where the leak is and turn the water off at the hand cut-off.

The hand cut-off valve is found a few feet from the meter.

If you cannot locate the hand cut-off valve, please contact LUS at (337) 291-5740.

Officials are asking residential and business customers to assess their water lines for any leaks or breaks and to continue water conservation measures.

Do not drip/run water from your faucets

Be on the lookout for water in unexpected areas

Report any water pooling or flooding in your neighborhood or other areas to LUS at (337) 291-5740

To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until water pressure is normalized and collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.