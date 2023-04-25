Lafayette Transit to expand service into the City of Carencro

Starting Monday, you'll be able to ride the bus from Carencro to Lafayette - and back again.

The new route for Lafayette Transit will run Monday through Friday, and with a more limited offering on Saturday. The route will take approximately 45 minutes from start to finish.

Fares can be paid in cash when boarding the bus. Riders can connect to Lafayette via Route 103 at the Wal-Mart on Sonnier Road. This connection will take you into Rosa Park Transportation Center (Downtown Lafayette) where riders can catch a connecting bus along any LTS route.

The Route will operate Monday through Saturday (excluding holidays).

Monday through Friday, the Route will operate from the hours of 6:00 am to 10:00 am and will depart from the bus stop at Wal-Mart on Sonnier Road at the top of the hour till 10:00 am. The Route will not operate between the hours of 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, but will resume in the afternoon, to operate from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

On Saturdays, the Route will operate from the hours of 7:00 am to 11:00 am and will depart from the bus stop at Wal-Mart on Sonnier Road at the top of the hour till 11:00 am. The Route will not operate between the hours of 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm., but will resume in the afternoon, to operate from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Fares are $1 for adults, 90 cents for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger, with an adult. People who have disabilities, are older than 65 years or on Medicare pay 50 cents.

You can get a one-year pass for $25, a one-day pass for $3 and a 12-ride pass for $10. People who have disabilities, are older than 65 or on Medicare can get a year pass for $12.50.

Students of the Lafayette Parish School System ride for free with their school ID.

You can get passes at Carencro City Hall, 210 E. St. Peter Street, or at the Downtown Lafayette Bus Terminal, 101 Jefferson Street.

The City of Carencro and the Lafayette Transit System (LTS) teamed up to launch the new fixed route for the citizens of Carencro.

The new Carencro Route officially launches on Monday, May 1, 2023, and will provide service within the City of Carencro as well as providing a connection point into the City of Lafayette.

Based on the successful implementation of the Ride Acadiana pilot program, Lafayette Transit System and Acadiana Planning Commission began working with the City of Carencro to expand a fixed route service within the city.

Here's some more information about this, as well as a map of the route: