Lafayette tax preparer arrested in Florida in child sex sting

A Lafayette man who owns a tax prep business was arrested in Florida this week, accused in a child sex sting.

A post on the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says that Pierre Christophe, 54, was booked with Use of a Computer to Facilitate Unlawful Travel to Meet a Minor and Use of a Computer to Solicit a Parent/Guardian.

The post alleges that Christophe had an online conversation with a deputy about incest, and confided that he wanted to have an incestuous relationship with a child. The post alleges that Christophe made arranagements to meet the deputy, whom he thought was someone else, for the purpose of having sex with a minor child. When Christophe showed up to the meeting place, he was arrested.

Christophe's LinkedIn profile says he's the owner of Accu-Prep Tax Services, located in Lafayette. He's also listed as the registered agent and sole officer of the business on the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

"I’m not exactly sure what kind of sick demented person would want to have sex with a child but I am sure that we will lock your butt behind bars if you try to do it in Brevard County," wrote Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

