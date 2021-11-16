Lafayette Sheriff's Office offering women's self defense classes

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office will host a free women's self-defense seminar in December.

The class takes place on Saturday, December 4, from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Sheriff's Public Safety Complex on W. Willow Street.

According to the sheriff's office, the curriculum will cover survival tactics like strikes and blocks and how women can protect themselves in several scenarios.

The course is open to females ages 16 and older. Participants under the age of 18 are required to have an adult chaperone on site.

A limited number of spots are available for the upcoming class, the sheriff's office says.

To register, contact Ashley Smith at Ashley.Smith@lafayettesheriff.com or (337) 236-3941.

