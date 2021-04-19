Lafayette shelter pets hitch a ride to freedom and life

Some of Lafayette's homeless animals got a ride to the East Coast today, where they can look forward to new homes instead of euthanasia.

In honor of Heartworm Awareness Month, on April 19 (Lafayette) and April 20 (New Orleans) three planes will safely airlift 120 at-risk shelter dogs, with 50% of the dogs being asymptomatic heartworm positive, from Louisiana to Morristown, N.J. and Fort Lauderdale, Fla, into care and new adoptive homes. The aim is to reduce shelter euthanasia in overcrowded shelters by preventing and treating heartworm disease in shelter dogs, while transporting adoptable asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs to safety.

These flights are part of Greater Good Charities' inaugural Save a Heart mission. The year-long goal of Save a Heart is to transport 2,000 shelter dogs from Louisiana, where they are at risk of euthanasia, to new homes on the East Coast. That number includes 1,000 asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs.

Save a Heart is in cooperation with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, the maker of HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) and The Animal Rescue Site. Organizers said they wanted to make a special thank you to the Banfield Foundation for helping to cover the costs of veterinary care for participating shelter pets of Save a Heart.

Participating shelter partners in Louisiana will include Acadiana Animal Aid, St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, St. Martin Parish Animal Services, Cara’s House, Washington Parish Animal Shelter, and Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. The receiving shelter partners include St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey and the Humane Society of Broward County in Florida.

If you'd like to help, click here.

Here are some photos from the load-up this morning, all courtesy of Greater Good: