Lafayette resident asks for help in locating stolen dog

A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog.

Robert Green lives at 1211 11th Street near Simcoe Street. He said the neighbors call him, “the Gorilla Man” because of a gorilla statue that sits in his front yard.

Green is calling on his neighbors and the community to help find his dog.

The dog’s name is King Gorilla. His color is mostly black with some brown on his feet, weighing approximately 80lbs. The German Sheppard has been embedded with a chip.

Local radio station, Mustang 107.1 reported that the theft occurred Early Monday morning on October 17, 2022, around 2:40 a.m. when someone kidnapped Green's 2 and half-year-old German Sheppard.

According to Green, the suspect removed a wooden panel from Green’s fence, lifted the dog over the fence, and tied a yellow rope around the dog’s neck. The suspect was operating a bicycle.

If anyone was traveling down 11th Street near Simcoe Street, Monday morning around 2:40 a.m., and has information about the stolen dog, please contact Robert Green at 337-254-6193.