Lafayette Regional Airport to receive $2.3 million from infrastructure law

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award an estimated $35.7 million to Louisiana’s 51 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to an FAA release. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Louisiana airports will receive.

Louisiana airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity, and sustainability, the release states. The agency also plans to conduct outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities at airports across the nation.

The following commercial airports in Louisiana are estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Infrastructure Law:

Alexandria International Airport: $1,616,469

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport-Ryan Field: $3,116,982

Lafayette Regional Airport-Paul Fournet Field: $2,386,251

Lake Charles Regional Airport: $1,040,240

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport: $14,527,150

Monroe Regional Airport: $1,456,039

Shreveport Regional Airport: $2,792,879

