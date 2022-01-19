Lafayette Regional Airport to cut ribbon on new terminal

The new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport will officially open to the public on Thursday, January 20.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 19, to conclude the three-year, $150 million project.

Governor John Bel Edwards will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

With the opening of the new terminal, the airport says the process of decommissioning the old terminal will begin. The old terminal will be demolished for future expansion of the airport, they said.

$33 million in local funding in the form of a one-cent sales tax was collected from April 1, 2015, to November 30, 2015. Those funds, along with federal and state funding, brought the project to its completion.

Groundbreaking for construction on the new terminal began on November 7, 2018. It was partially completed on October 31, 2021.

The new LFT terminal is 120,000 square feet, nearly twice the size of the existing terminal.

Features include 966 parking spots, two TSA security screening lines with the ability for a third, and five departure and arrival gates.

The New LFT Terminal by the Numbers:

120,000 square feet, twice the size of the existing terminal.

966 parking spots, an increase of more than 200 parking spaces when compared to the existing terminal.

Two (2) TSA security screening lines with the ability to add a third line.

194 security cameras throughout the terminal, covering all public areas.

Five (5) departure and arrival gates – all with new jet bridges.

Two (2) Mothers’ Rooms located in the terminal.

A Service Animal Relief Area (SARA) located inside the terminal.

More Facts and Features:

A completely new system baggage handling system. After passengers check their bags at the ticket counter, baggage undergoes security screening in a secure, non-public location.

The public address system is a state-of-the-art audio system.

All lighting in the new terminal is LED.

Visitors to the new terminal have access to food and drinks on both sides of the security checkpoint.

The rotunda area (where the bar and restaurant are located), is equipped with Sage Glass, which tints automatically depending on the angle of the sun, providing a view of the airfield.

Rental cars are located adjacent to the terminal right outside the rental car agencies’ counters.

