Lafayette Reads Together launches ninth year in community-wide reading program

Lafayette Reads Together (LRT) has entered its ninth year as a community-wide reading program and you are invited to be a part of it.

This annual event was created to bring our community together by reading, sharing, and discussing the same book. Free copies of the book will be available at all library locations, donated by the Lafayette Public Library Foundation, beginning Tuesday, January 17.

The 2023 community read, Closer to Nowhere by New York Times bestselling novelist Ellen Hopkins.

The Lafayette Reads Together Committee selected Closer to Nowhere because it highlights the universal experience of a family going through changes.

The book is structured to closely follow two very different personalities and illuminates how different people handle transitions. Through Closer to Nowhere, the Lafayette Reads Together Committee aims to inspire conversations about mental well-being and explore what it looks like to cope with tough situations in healthy ways.

Told in verse from the alternating perspectives of Hannah and Cal, this is a story of two cousins who are more alike than they realize and the family they both want to save.

Join the Lafayette Reads Together Committee on Thursday March 2 at the Main Library starting at 6:00 p.m. where Ellen Hopkins will discuss her novel, Closer to Nowhere.

Along with the community, the KATC crew will be reading the novel Closer to Nowhere.

Be sure to visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org for more Lafayette Reads Together programs.