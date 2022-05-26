Lafayette public schools get increased monitoring with help of LPSO partnership

Public schools in Lafayette Parish will have enhanced monitoring services following a partnership with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSS announced the partnership with the sheriff's office to provide enhanced monitoring services through LPSO’s Real Time Crime Center.

The school system says they are the first in the state, and one of a handful across the nation, to implement a fully-integrated, real-time monitoring program with law enforcement.

As part of the new endeavor, LPSS phone lines will be linked to the Lafayette Communications System (911) emergency call center. When a call comes in, the 911 system automatically populates the location of the caller, alerting officers of a potential situation and improving valuable response time, they say.

LPSS says the partnership will increase efficiency and allow first responders to effectively respond to any type of situation.

“With this monitoring system in place, first responders will be able to assist with a myriad of potential situations that can occur on school campuses, which can greatly impact outcomes. Every second counts when responding to a situation. This partnership strengthens our commitment to student and staff safety, and I continue to be grateful that law enforcement agencies work closely with us to add additional layers of safety and crisis response measures to keep our schools safe,” states Superintendent Trosclair.

“As technology advances, the LPSO continues to lead the way and utilize the latest in investigative techniques and software. By doing so, we have a distinct advantage in quickly detecting and reacting to criminal activity. These advantages have proven to be a direct and tangible benefit to our first responders as they bravely serve and protect the most valuable members of our community—our children,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

LPSS will continue to partner with the LPSO in striving to provide our community with technological advances for safer, more secure school campuses.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel