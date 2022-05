LAFAYETTE, La — Lafayette police are adding more security downtown.

A new precinct is expected to be operational before Memorial day that is according to The Acadiana Advocate.

The new substation is expected to be in the old city hall, near the International Center and the opening date has not been released yet.

This news comes days after a shooting on Jefferson street that left 12 people injured, including the suspected shooter.

