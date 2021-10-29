Lafayette Police: Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police Department say they responded to a suspicious vehicle located at the 1200 block of E. Alexander Street on Thursday.

Officers arrived and found Malcom Leger and an alleged juvenile victim in the backseat of the vehicle.

Leger was arrested by police for human trafficking of a juvenile for sexual purposes.

Police say since the arrest, Leger’s charges have been amended to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel