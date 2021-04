Lafayette Police are looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on the Thruway tonight.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway, a spokeswoman said.

Police have no description of the vehicle yet.

If you were driving in that area at that time and saw anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or Lafayette Police.