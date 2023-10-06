Lafayette Police respond to fatal hit-and-run on West Willow Street

LAFAYETTE, La. — On October 5, 2023, at about 8:31 pm, Lafayette Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run, with serious injuries, in the 1300 block of West Willow Street.

The initial investigation indicates that a female pedestrian was walking west in the 1300 block of West Willow Street when she was struck by an unknown white truck that was also heading west. The unknown suspect's vehicle continued westbound on West Willow Street without stopping, fleeing the scene and heading toward Ambassador Caffery Parkway, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit is currently conducting a hit-and-run fatality investigation. Detectives are attempting to identify the female victim as well as the suspect involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CRIMESTOPPERS at 337-232-TIPS. Callers can and will remain anonymous.

More information about this investigation will be updated as it becomes available.