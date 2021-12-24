Lafayette Police prohibits use of fireworks

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police would like to remind the community that it is illegal to possess or use fireworks within the city limits of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Department says they are working in conjunction with Lafayette Fire Department to help keep the community safe during the holiday season and will be exercising zero tolerance when it comes to possessing or using fireworks.

For more information call Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8700.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel