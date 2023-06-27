Lafayette Police open homicide investigation after fatal stabbing on E. Simcoe

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide after a stabbing left one person dead Monday night.

On June 26, 2023, at 8:42 pm, Lafayette Police responded to the 300 block of E. Simcoe Street in reference to a stabbing in progress, according to Det. Ken Handy.

Arriving Officers located one victim inside a residence with multiple apparent stab wounds to their body. The victim was pronounced deceased inside the residence, Det. Handy reports.

The residence was secured and a crime scene was established. Detectives were called to the residence and are actively pursuing leads, authorities say.

An update will follow with victim information along with additional details regarding this homicide investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers can also be reached by downloading the P3 TIPS mobile app or by dialing **TIPS (**8477). All callers remain anonymous.