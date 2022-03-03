Lafayette Police make final preparations for Heritage Parade March 6

The 18th Annual African American Heritage Parade will be this weekend, and Lafayette Police say they are in final preparations for the event.

LDP says the parade will begin on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with streets along the parade route closing one hour before the event begins. The barricades will be placed on the streets along the parade route on Friday, March 4, 2022, and remain until after the parade on March 6, 2022.

Citizens should avoid these areas around the parade route to avoid traffic congestion.

The parade will begin at West Willow Street and Reading Avenue (J. Wallace James Elementary School). The parade will end at the Philadelphia Church West Willow Street near Northwest Frontage Road. All streets along the parade route will be closed until the completion of the parade. No streets will be open until all citizens have been removed from the area and vehicles are able to travel safely.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking all residents and businesses along the parade route to plan during the time of the road closures to avoid any inconvenience. Those residents and businesses can contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337)291-8600 for any assistance they may need in negotiating the parade route.

LPD also provided additional safety tips.

LOST or FOUND CHILDREN – can be brought to any officer along the parade route or to 220 West Willow Street (Precinct 1 Building Suite D). Parents are requested to secure a note in a pocket of each child with the child’s name, address, and telephone number of someone to contact in case the parent and child become separated. (The number should be someone who will be home, not with the parent or child.)

Medical Assistance - Acadian Ambulance Service will have ambulance units stationed along the parade route. Citizens needing medical assistance should notify one of the police officers along the parade route or report to the nearest police command post.

Parking – No parking will be allowed on the streets or sidewalks along the parade routes.

Prohibitions – The following will be prohibited along the parade route: Any product that is manufactured for the purpose of being thrown against a hard surface or stepped on to make a popping noise: such as, snaps, pops, and cracker balls; silly string; animals; roller blading; skateboards; whips; glass containers; No flashing (exposing oneself), and throwing items back at float riders. Entering the barricaded areas during the parades is not allowed and strictly enforced.

Barricades for Mardi Gras were picked up on Thursday, March 3 and will continue to be picked up on March 4.

