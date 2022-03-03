Crews removing barricades from Lafayette parade route

Work began early on Thursday, March 3, to remove barricades from the Lafayette parade route.

Crews started at 7:00 am picking up barricades that were moved to the side of the roadway following Lafayette's final parade on Tuesday.

Lafayette Public Works crews followed behind the parade to clear the roadway of litter and debris.

Cleanup continued on Thursday as barricades were removed.

A second day of barricade pick-up is scheduled for Friday, March 4, with work beginning at 7:00 am.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel