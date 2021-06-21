Lafayette Police junior academy begins this week

The junior cadet academy in Lafayette hosted by the Lafayette Police Department started Monday.

At noon, cadets in the program were out picking up trash along Castille Avenue in Lafayette near the Northgate Mall. Lafayette Police say the work is part of giving back to the community.

The cadets will be with LPD throughout the week following different departments to learn some of the ins and outs of police work.

"This week, the kids are gonna be involved in different areas of the police department. They are going to touch bases with our mounted unit, which is our horses, our motorcycles, our K9 divisions. All the divisions that we have at our department the kids are going to be involved and they are gonna learn some pretty cool stuff."

Those in the program will be issued certificates of recognition at the end of the week by Police Chief Thomas Glover.

