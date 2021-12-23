Lafayette Police investigating shots fired in Target parking lot

Lafayette Police say they are investigating after shots were fired in the area of the Target parking lot on Ambassador Caffery.

Spokesperson for the police department Robin Green says that officers responded to a disturbance in the area on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered that shots had been fired.

No victims have been located.

The shots fired incident is under investigation. Police remain in the area as of 4:30 pm and are asking the public to stay clear as they continue to investigate.

