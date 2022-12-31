Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street

Lafayette, LA - The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18p.m.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound upon arrival.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

At this time, there is no suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.