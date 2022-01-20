Watch
Lafayette Police investigating overnight armed robbery on Kaliste Saloom

LPD
armed robbery suspects kaliste saloom Jan 20
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 14:23:21-05

Lafayette Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a business in the 100 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road.

Police say the incident happened around 5:58 pm on January 19, 2022.

Two men reportedly entered a business armed with a pistol and demanded items from employees.

The two fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police say.

One suspect was described by police as wearing a green camouflage jacket, tan hat. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

