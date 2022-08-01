Lafayette Police investigating crash involving a motorcycle

Lafayette Police responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said the crash took place in the 600 block of S. College Road at approximately 7:53 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle hit a curb, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the the motorcycle received aid until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police said the Lafayette Police Traffic Division is currently on scene investigating the crash.

We will keep you updated as new information becomes available.