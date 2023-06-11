UPDATE: Scene clear at both Lafayette Target locations following bomb threats, no explosives detected

UPDATE, Saturday, 7:39 p.m.:

Lafayette Police say no explosive devices were found at either Target location in Lafayette Saturday evening.

According to police, the threat was sent to a local news channel via email around 4:30 p.m., stating there were bombs at each Target location, due to Target betraying the LGBTQ+ community, and that these bombs were placed to cause economic damage.

Detectives tell KATC officers responded to both Target locations around 5:15 p.m., making contact with Target staff, who were then made aware of the incident. According to LPD, employees with Target on Ambassador Caffery were satisfied with the response, and after a review of its security system, it was determined by police that the location could safely continue operations.

According to Cpl. Ken Handy with LPD, a conjoined effort between the police department, Lafayette Fire Department, and Target staff continued at the Louisiana Avenue Target location to perform a safety sweep. Handy says the scene at both locations is now clear, but the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided upon request.

CORRECTION FROM POLICE, Saturday, 7:20 p.m.:

Cpl. Ken Handy revises the previous statement: The investigation shows the threats stemmed from an individual upset about Target withdrawing its support of the LGBTQ+ community.

ORIGINAL:

Lafayette Police are investigating Saturday bomb threats directed toward both Target locations in Lafayette. Detectives tell us neither location was evacuated.

According to detectives, the police department received notice of the threats from a local news station that was sent the threat via email around 4:30 p.m. Police response teams were sent immediately after this notification to both Ambassador Caffery and Louisiana Avenue locations, arriving on-scene around 5:15 p.m. Detectives tell KATC protocol involving LPD, Lafayette Fire Department, and Target personnel then took place.

At this time, police say the motive for these bomb threats is because the email's composer is upset by Target's active support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Cpl. Ken Handy with LPD says a response team remains on the scene of the Louisiana Avenue Target where they are actively doing a sweep of the premises. Handy tells us the Ambassador Caffery location was cleared by first responders after reviewing surveillance video and other devices, showing no need to proceed further with the sweep.

This is a developing story. KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in.

