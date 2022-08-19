Lafayette Police investigate mid-day shooting

LAFAYETTE, La.— Lafayette Police Department responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound at the scene. The male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the suspect was on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

Preliminary Investigation by Lafayette Police indicates two male individuals who know each other were involved in a physical altercation. During the altercation one of the individuals produced a gun and fired one shot that hit the victim.

Detectives were also on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.

