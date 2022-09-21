Lafayette Police investigate Marigold Loop homicide

Lafayette Police responded to the 400 block of Marigold Loop at around 8:49 p.m. this evening in regard to aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located a black male in the driver's seat of his vehicle, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say.

According to Sgt. Robin Greene of the Lafayette Police Department, the victim showed signs of life and officers began to give aid until emergency personnel arrived.

Shortly after emergency medical personnel arrived, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are actively working the case and as more information is received, updates will posted here.

Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

