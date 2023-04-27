Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette Police in search of armed robbery suspect

Armed Robbery
KATC
Armed Robbery
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 16:29:10-04

Officers responded to an armed robbery in the 5000 block of W. Congress Street.

According to Lafayette Police, at 1:09 pm a call was received in reference to the robbery.

Sgt. Robin Green said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the victim. Once the suspect got the items, he left running on foot.

Police have a perimeter set up and they are looking for the suspect.

There are no other details at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.