Lafayette Police in search of armed robbery suspect

Officers responded to an armed robbery in the 5000 block of W. Congress Street.

According to Lafayette Police, at 1:09 pm a call was received in reference to the robbery.

Sgt. Robin Green said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the victim. Once the suspect got the items, he left running on foot.

Police have a perimeter set up and they are looking for the suspect.

There are no other details at this time.