Lafayette police identify vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Lafayette Police are providing more information on the the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run on Sunday

Police describe the vehicle as a 2013-2016 white Ford Fusion with right front end damage.

The vehicle was involved in a crash on January 2 in the 2100 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

Lafayette Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Raven Charles of Opelousas.

Charles was struck in the Southbound lane of the roadway while attempting to cross.

Police say they used surveillance video in the area to identify the vehicle involved.

The Lafayette Police Department's Traffic division is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

