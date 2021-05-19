Lafayette Police, Fire Departments responded to more than 300 weather-related calls

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Tuesday that the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments responded to 341 weather-related calls during Monday’s severe rain event.

According to LCG, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a total of 38 calls beginning at 6 p.m. Those included 32 calls for stalled vehicles and 6 calls requesting rescue from individuals in their homes from water.

The Lafayette Police Department had a total of 303 calls between at 6 p.m. last night through 6 a.m. this morning. Those included 123 calls for stalled vehicles; 34 calls for downed hazardous wires; 33 calls for water in homes or vehicles with a person inside; and 12 calls for traffic crashes.

LCG says that these are preliminary figures and are subject to change.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel