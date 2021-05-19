Watch
Lafayette Police, Fire Departments responded to more than 300 weather-related calls

Posted at 8:45 PM, May 18, 2021
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Tuesday that the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments responded to 341 weather-related calls during Monday’s severe rain event.

According to LCG, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a total of 38 calls beginning at 6 p.m. Those included 32 calls for stalled vehicles and 6 calls requesting rescue from individuals in their homes from water.

The Lafayette Police Department had a total of 303 calls between at 6 p.m. last night through 6 a.m. this morning. Those included 123 calls for stalled vehicles; 34 calls for downed hazardous wires; 33 calls for water in homes or vehicles with a person inside; and 12 calls for traffic crashes.

LCG says that these are preliminary figures and are subject to change.

