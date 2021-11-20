Lafayette Police distribute Thanksgiving baskets to elderly residents

Some elderly residents in Lafayette have what they need for a delicious Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to Lafayette Police officers.

The police department and its Explorer Program teamed up with the Housing Authority Friday to distribute Thanksgiving baskets to elderly residents in the community.

"We have police explorers, and every year they have to do a community project," explained LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green. "So our community project for November is we do a canned good drive, and once we're done with the canned good drive we make boxes for people that we feel are in need of items for a Thanksgiving meal."

Photos of the distribution are below:

LPD

LPD

LPD

LPD

