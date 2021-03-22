Lafayette Police Department's first female supervisor, Maj. Luranie Richard, retires after 36-year career

A Major with the Lafayette Police Department, who achieved many firsts for women during her 36-year career, is retiring.

LPD says that Major Luranie Richard achieved many firsts for the department throughout her career including becoming the first female promoted to the rank of Sergeant and the first first female to move up the rank to Major.

Major Richard began her career with the LPD on January 9, 1985.

According to a Facebook post from LPD, Major Richard received numerous awards during her time as an officer. Those include the Women Who Mean Business Award, National Association of University Women for Excellence Award, Greater SWLA Black Chamber of Commerce Trailblazer Award, and Woman of the Year by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Nu Epsilon Zeta Chapter, and Finer Womanhood program.

She has three daughters, a son, and three grandchildren. The department says Richard is looking forward to spending more time with family during her retirement.

"Thank you Major Richard for your hard work and dedication to the community for 36 years," their post reads. "We wish you all the best and Happy Retirement!"

See the Facebook post, here.

