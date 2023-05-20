Lafayette Police Department investigating vehicle fatality on East Simcoe Street

Lafayette, LA - The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a major crash involving a single vehicle.

The crash happened early Saturday morning at 12:24am in the 3500 block of East Simcoe Street.

Officers received a call from a resident around 7:01am in reference to a demolished vehicle in their yard.

Preliminary investigation indicated the driver was driving a 1993 red and white Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on East Simcoe Street.

For unknown reasons, the pickup truck left the roadway striking several trees and rolled over twice before landing in the resident's yard.

The driver was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead on the scene.

Information will be released once the driver's family has been notified.

