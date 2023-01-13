Lafayette Police Department conducts underage alcohol sales sting

On January 12, 2023, the Lafayette Police Department conducted a Juvenile Underage Alcohol Sale Operation using buyers under the age of 21 to attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages within the city limits of Lafayette from various businesses.

During the operation, 46 businesses were checked. Three stores were found to be in violation during this operation. The clerks who sold alcohol to a minor during this operation was given a summons to appear in court.

These clerks were willing to sell to the underage buyer in violation of Louisiana law which requires identification and age verification for alcohol sales.

We reached out to LPD for the names of the establishments in violation.

When the information becomes available it will be updated here.