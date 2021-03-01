Lafayette Police Department begins traffic safety campaign in March

The Lafayette Police Department will be conducting a traffic safety campaign beginning Monday, March 1st.

The police department says that special emphasis will be aimed toward the detection and enforcement of traffic violations on several target areas within the city of Lafayette.

The campaign is expected to last until Sunday, March 14th.

"As we continue in our efforts to make the roads safer, we ask that motorist commit to safe driving behaviors to minimize accidents within the city," a release states.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel