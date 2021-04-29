Lafayette Police Conduct Community Walk set for May 3

Lafayette Police Department along with local law enforcement partners and the Law Enforcement Community Relations Committee will be conducting a community walk on May 3 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Meet before the walk at the McComb-Veazey Community House located at 419 Twelfth Street, Lafayette.

Law Enforcement Officers with the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will be walking the neighborhood to visit with residents, listen to any concerns and introduce themselves.

Food will be provided and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Professionals will be on site administering COVID-19 Vaccines.

The event is a continued effort of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

