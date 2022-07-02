Watch Now
Lafayette Police asking for tips in recent homicide

KATC News
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 10:35:04-04

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department are asking for information about the recent Hammond Street homicide.

Leslie Tolliver, 47, was shot to death, police say.

Detectives are asking anyone in the community with any information about it to call them at 337-291-8600.

Anyone in the neighborhood who might have information or any video they can share is being asked to do so. If you want to remain anonymous, you can. Just call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

If you have video, a link can be sent so you can upload any video you might have.

