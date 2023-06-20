Lafayette Police arrest man wanted in Texas slaying; dead body in car

Lafayette Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a Texas shooting, and coroner's officials say the body of a woman was recovered from the scene.

Eric Martin, 38, was wanted by Port Arthur Police in connection with a shooting that happened in the Texas town on Monday.

Port Arthur Police report on their Facebook page that Martin was wanted for the shooting of a man. The Port Arthur News reported that a woman, Shekira Simpson, died. They also report that a man was listed in stable condition today in connection with the shooting.

Lafayette Police refused to say if a body was recovered when they arrested Martin Monday night on Pinhook Road near the police station, but officials with the Lafayette Coroner's Office said they did pick up the body of a woman there last night, and that her body already has been retrieved by officials from Port Arthur, Texas.

The newspaper reports that Simpson was the mother of six children.

Lafayette Police would only say that they were called to assist another agency and that they arrested Martin and booked him into the Lafayette Parish jail. LPCC records don't show an Eric Martin there, but officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirm he was booked there.

This is a developing story and we'll add more information as soon as we obtain it.