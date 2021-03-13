Lafayette pie shop celebrates Pi Day

Sunday, March 14, is a special day for math (and pie) lovers - it's National Pi Day!

Pi Day dates back to 1988, when physicist Larry Shaw with the Exploratorium in San Francisco realized that the date 3/14 echoes the first three digits of pi, a constant value used in math to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Shaw invited employees for pie and tea on 3/14 at precisely 1:59 pm. The first five numbers of pi are 3.14159, and pies are typically round, like a circle, so Shaw's precise timing and choice of dessert were no accidents – and Pi Day was born. On March 12, 2009, the U.S. Congress ensured the holiday's success when they recognized 3/14 as National Pi Day.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, a franchise network of local pie shops that includes a Lafayette location, joined in the celebrations. Saturday they hosted a giveaway, a pie eating contest, and featured special deals for customers.

Andrew Lawton, owner of Lafayette's Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, invited families to pick up a pie of their own for Pi Day celebrations, since the holiday lands on a Sunday this year and some Buttermilk Sky Pie locations will be closed.

Also in celebration, the franchise network is donating to one middle school in each community that hosts a locally owned Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. For Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop of Lafayette, that school is LJ Alleman Middle School.

"Middle school is typically when students learn basic geometry and are introduced to the concept of pi, a non-terminating, non-repeating, 'infinite' decimal," said Scott and Meredith Layton, founders of Buttermilk Sky Pie. "We thought that Pi Day would be the perfect time to thank the teachers for their infinite energy and the never-ending support they bring to our kids every day."

Pi Day is also a great way to enjoy safely being with loved ones, explained manager Ali Huval.

"We were just hoping to get the community to come out and celebrate with us. I know a few things are starting to open up, everybody is starting to breathe a sigh of relief, and it's just a fun way to enjoy a yummy treat and just celebrate the fun day."

Learn more about Pi Day here.

