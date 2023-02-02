Lafayette percussion group invited to New York

LAFAYETTE, La. — Herbert Green is the owner of Pucci Percussion, which teaches at risk children the art of drumming through a mentoring program.

The program has been in existence for 10 years and has taught and mentored 125 kids who were considered at risk. The program's aim is to get kids involved in the Performing Arts through hand percussion, says Green.

The group has been invited to a workshop at The Harlem School for The Arts in New York. Currently, 15 kids from across Acadiana need assistance getting there. Hill is asking for the citizens of Lafayette to join in the effort to get these kids the experience of a lifetime.

The experience that this will bring these boys and girls will surely benefit them and the communities they live in. Make a donation here to make this experience a reality for Pucci Percussion.