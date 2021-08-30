Lafayette Parish Waterworks District South phone lines down

Lafayette Parish Waterworks District South is having issues with their phone lines.

The office line is not working, along with many other AT&T lines in the area, officials say.

Customers can call 337-516-9712 or 337-522-0599 for emergencies only.

All other business will have to be handled in person at the office.

