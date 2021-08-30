Watch
Lafayette Parish Waterworks District South phone lines down

MGN Online
Phone lines down
Posted at 3:13 PM, Aug 30, 2021
Lafayette Parish Waterworks District South is having issues with their phone lines.

The office line is not working, along with many other AT&T lines in the area, officials say.

Customers can call 337-516-9712 or 337-522-0599 for emergencies only.

All other business will have to be handled in person at the office.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

